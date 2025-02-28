Panthers linked to SEC sack leader as dream Day 3 target in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers desperately need edge rushing. Not only is the duo of Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum not all that inspiring, but both of those players are on expiring contracts. After 2025, there are effectively zero edge rushers in Carolina.
Barring a trade for Myles Garrett or Trey Hendrickson followed by an extension, the Panthers don't have a long-term answer. That's where they'll have to utilize the draft, and one NFL insider believes there's a perfect edge rusher on day three of the draft for Carolina to target.
NFL analyst pegs Kyle Kennard as ideal day-three pick for Panthers
Kyle Kennard led the SEC in sacks last year, which is a pretty impressive factoid. He hit 11.5 sacks and was named by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine as the dream day-three target. Ballentine also noted that the Panthers need edge rushing so badly that they might double up.
"Even if they manage to land one early in the draft, it would be a dream scenario to see South Carolina's Kyle Kennard in the fourth round or later. He isn't a complete prospect yet," Ballentine wrote. "He's a little too easy to push around in the run game at 248 pounds. But his potential as a third-down pass-rush specialist is more than enough to use a Day 3 pick on him."
Ballentine called him an "explosive athlete off the line" while also noting that he has the bend to be a day-one contributor. If the player can develop another good pass-rush move or two, he very well could end up being one of the steals of the draft.
The Panthers need edge rushing, and while Ballentine said the round one and round two dream prospects were a wide receiver and a cornerback, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Carolina draft Jalon Walker and then double down later with Kennard.
