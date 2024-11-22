Panthers make special change to home field for Chiefs matchup
When the Carolina Panthers welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday, the field will look a little different from the last time these two teams faced off in Charlotte. It will even look a little different from the last time the Panthers played in Charlotte on November 3.
The end zones are being redone this week to the throwback Panthers font. The team has seen some logo tweaks and font adjustments over the 30 years of its existence, but they're throwing it back to that classic text for the end zones this Sunday. A photo was captured of the change in process.
The Panthers redesigned their logo in 2012, so this font throwback goes way back. When the team was founded in the 1990s, unique fonts were all the rage. Unfortunately, it didn't age all that well and the team changed it, but they're at least willing to recognize the nostalgic nature and give fans something enjoyable this weekend.
The Chiefs are the biggest and arguably the best team the Panthers have or will host this season. They're 9-1 and the defending Super Bowl champions, and it's likely that a lot of fans will be in attendance. If there's a Panthers game that's likely to have a huge crowd, be they Panthers fans or not, it's this one. Carolina knows that and they're bringing out something unique for the occasion.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF misses the mark with QB pick for Panthers in 2025 mock draft
Bryce Young comments on growing comfort level running offense
Panthers predicted to make controversial splash with QB signing
NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers