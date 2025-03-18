Panthers superstar's mega-deal has already been outdone
Jaycee Horn signed the most expensive defensive back contract in NFL history on day one of free agency. The Carolina Panthers inked him to a four-year, $100 million extension. That $25 million salary was the most for any defensive back ever.
That's a pretty steep price to pay for someone who hasn't really been the best cornerback in the league and has missed a huge chunk of games already. However, part of the rationale behind making him a record-setting defensive back was that the deal would eventually be passed over. It already has.
On Monday, Derek Stingley Jr. erased Horn's name from the history books. Now, when looking at the richest DB contracts ever, the Houston Texans star's three-year, $90 million contract, at $30 million a year, is the highest.
In terms of total value, Horn still beats Stingley, but Horn doesn't even have the most total money, either. Denzel Ward is currently on a five-year, $100.5 million contract. It's only slightly more, but it is more. So in both ways to look at it, Horn is no longer the highest.
Soon, Sauce Gardner will probably pass Horn as well. There's a slight chance Jaire Alexander's next contract rivals Horn's, too. As salary caps (and inflation) go up, these deals will continue to get more expensive. In a few seasons, Horn's may end up being somewhat of an afterthought.
