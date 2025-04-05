Best-case and worst-case draft scenarios for the Carolina Panthers
The 2025 NFL draft is just a few weeks away, and Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan will have his eyes set on improving the defense. Depending on how things play out in the seven picks ahead of them, they could leave the draft extremely thrilled or somewhat disappointed.
Here are the best and worst-case scenarios for the Panthers.
Best case scenario
To keep this as realistic as possible, we're going to give two scenarios here. The first is, of course, pass rusher Abdul Carter either falling to the Panthers at No. 8 or Carolina striking a deal to move up to select him. The chances of either happening are slim to none, but if we are truly talking about "best case" it would mean in some way, shape, or form, Carter ending the night with a Panthers hat on.
In a much more realistic situation, Carolina is probably hoping that QB Shedeur Sanders is still on the board. No, not to take him, but for QB-needy teams to make a move up the board. If the Browns, Giants, Raiders, and Jets all pass on him, a couple of teams may blow Dan Morgan's phone up to try to get in position to land him.
Obviously, some teams may try to jump ahead of the Raiders or Jets, but that price will be pretty steep, and Carolina has made it very clear they are open to moving back. If Morgan can move back a few spots, pick up extra picks, and still land an immediate impact player on defense, it will be considered a grand slam.
Worst case scenario
Shedeur Sanders is off the board, meaning the top two quarterbacks are gone. This could force a team to be overly aggressive to come up and get Jaxson Dart, but that's highly unlikely. The other part of this is that Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, and Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter are all gone.
In all likelihood, Graham and Carter will be well gone by No. 8. Jalon Walker is the guy Carolina probably has its eyes on, but many around the league know that. The Raiders and Jets aren't huge threats to take him off the board, but could trade back if Sanders isn't there and that team trading up could get a jump on the Panthers for Walker.
This would leave Carolina with CB Will Johnson, EDGE Mike Green, EDGE Shemar Stewart, EDGE James Pearce Jr., and S Nick Emmanwori as top options. Still a good crop of prospects here, but probably not the scenario Carolina wants to see play out.
Regardless, the Panthers are in a pretty good spot. Even in the "worst-case scenario, " good players will be available, and there's always the option to move back. There's really not a doomsday situation in this year's draft for them.
