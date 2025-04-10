Panthers could make big move to trade for 355-tackle former first-round pick
The Carolina Panthers need help at various defensive positions. The edge rusher stands above the rest, and the safety department is woefully understaffed. However, the linebacker, who seems to get lost in the shuffle often, could also use some reinforcements.
Of course, drafting Jalon Walker would address the edge and add a linebacker. In the absence of that, or in advance of it, the Panthers can make some moves to provide linebacker depth. That could be in the form of a trade, as Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes a former first-rounder makes sense.
Devin Lloyd had his fifth-year option declined by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that could mean a trade is coming. "The Panthers are finally improving [their] defense after focusing on rebuilding the offense for quarterback Bryce Young. However, veteran Jadeveon Clowney needs a capable opposite linebacker on the other side since Josey Jewell isn’t going to get things done," Palacios said. "Tershawn Wharton’s signing is perfect for Derrick Brown, and now it’s time for the Panthers to trade for Lloyd to match up with Clowney."
Of course, Jadeveon Clowney is not an off-ball linebacker like Lloyd, so the fit alongside the veteran pass rusher is meaningless. Clowney is an OLB in a 3-4 system, and Lloyd would be an ILB like Josey Jewell or Trevin Wallace.
Given the fact that the Jaguars don't seem intent on keeping Lloyd for a long time, the price to trade for him might be cheap. However, it would probably be in Carolina's best interest to wait until the draft in a couple of weeks to determine what defenders they still need.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers could make splash trade for Packers’ defensive star
Mock draft: Panthers make blockbuster deal for Abdul Carter
Carolina Panthers legend sends stern warning to Travis Hunter
Panthers among top fits for former Comeback Player of the Year