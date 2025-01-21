Panthers add two players to future contracts
The Carolina Panthers have officially signed two more players to future contracts. The team has been as active as they can be during the offseason. The new league year doesn't begin until March 13, which is when the majority of deals of any kind can be done.
However, teams, even those eliminated from the NFL playoffs, can still do a few things to prepare themselves for the future. Fittingly, that mainly involves future contracts. The Panthers had already signed several players to futures, and now they've officially added two more.
Panthers add edge, TE to future contracts
Tight end James Mitchell and edge rusher Carlos "Boogie" Basham signed future contracts with the Panthers. They are now officially part of the active roster. Basham is only 27 and was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2021. Current Panthers GM Dan Morgan was part of the regime that selected him.
Mitchell is only 25 and spent the last year on the Detroit Lions' practice squad. He's only played 30 games in three seasons, and he has accumulated 13 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown throughout his NFL career.
A future contract is a deal that a player signs when they aren't signed to a team's active roster when the season is over. Many times this includes practice squad players. The deal is for the league minimum based on the service time the player has. These deals do not affect the salary cap until free agency begins on March 13.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ron Rivera predicted to take on high-profile NFL head coaching job
Carolina Panthers could steal star cornerback away from hated rival
Panthers named among best fits for top 2025 free agent quarterback
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers predicted to pick ball-hawking safety