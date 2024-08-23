Panthers updated defensive depth chart after Jackson-Barrett swap with Seahawks
Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers sent their 2024 seventh round pick, LB Michael Barrett, packing. The rookie backer was not expected to the make the 53-man roster and with Carolina having a clear need at corner, GM Dan Morgan was able to work out a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire veteran corner Michael Jackson in a one-for-one deal.
What does this mean for the Panthers cornerback depth chart? Let's take a look.
1. Jaycee Horn
The Panthers have one of the best cornerbacks in the game and really only they know it. Horn has not been able to prove that to be the case due to missing a ton of action throughout the first three years of his career dealing with numerous injuries. He switched up his offseason training regimen which he believes will help him stay on the field more in 2024.
2. *Dane Jackson
Dane Jackson was penciled in as the Panthers' starting corner opposite of Horn until he went down with a hamstring injury. According to head coach Dave Canales, he is expected to miss six weeks which would put his timetable to return around in late September. When healthy, he likely remains the No. 2 option.
3. Michael Jackson
You are not alone if you get a bad feeling about the cornerback room. It's a dangerous spot in terms of pure depth, but Dan Morgan pieced together that thriller of a move...okay, I'll stop the play on words of Michael Jackson songs. In all seriousness, Jackson can be a serviceable starter for the Panthers while they await Dane Jackson's return. He, too, will be penciled in as the No. 2 starter but don't be surprised if Carolina looks to add to the room once again before the start of the regular season.
4. Dicaprio Bootle vs. D'Shawn Jamison
For the Panthers to feel not as queasy about the cornerback group, they're going to need one of these two guys to step up. Both have flashed playmaking abilities throughout OTAs and training camp, but consistency has been their downfall. There's no guarantee both of them make the 53-man cut.
