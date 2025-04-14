Panthers urged to consider trade for 32-TD Pro Bowl wide receiver
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers really need a wide receiver. It may not be the most pressing need internally, but they can ill afford to ignore it. Be it through the draft or one of the remaining free agents, there's at least one more spot in the wide receiver room up for grabs. They can also swing a trade for one.
Courtland Sutton is in the midst of contract negotiations with the Denver Broncos ahead of his foray into free agency at the end of this season. He's optimistic that something will get done, but if not, there could be a blockbuster trade, one that Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes Carolina could be involved in.
"It’s a worthy discussion to see whether or not they need another wideout. The team might be in good shape with Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but with Adam Thielen possibly retiring soon, they should start thinking about the future," Palacios. "Sutton could be their new long-term answer for quarterback Bryce Young’s offense while he still has a lot of years ahead of him and has the experience to relieve Legette and Coker."
Palacios is spot-on about one thing: Sutton could be the WR1 of the future. Maybe it's not the best financial investment to trade for someone who you're going to have to sign to a $25+ million contract right away (a la DK Metcalf, for example). Still, adding Sutton would not only give them a really good wide receiver room, it would give Bryce Young a legit WR1 and someone the Panthers can run an offense around for years to come. Sutton is not yet 30 years old.
Is this likely? No, as the Broncos are probably keeping him and the Panthers won't be able to swing a trade that beats out other suitors. It would be a great addition, though.
