2025 NFL draft: Panthers predicted to land low-key potent WR prospect in Round 3
For those not forecasting the Carolina Panthers to take a pass rusher or another defensive stud with the eighth overall pick later this month, a popular name has been wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from the University of Arizona. Quarterback Bryce Young hopes to build off last season’s strong finish, and another big-time target would be a boon to the league’s 30th-ranked passing attack.
Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports recently released his latest four-round mock draft. He has the Panthers addressing their defense in the first two rounds with edge rusher Jalon Walker (1-Georgia) and linebacker Demetrius Knight (2-South Carolina). He has general manager Dan Morgan opting for wide receiver Jack Bech with the 74th overall selection in the third round.
The former LSU Tiger/turned TCU Horned Frog had a banner year in 2024. In two seasons with the Tigers (2021-22), he played in a total of 25 games and caught only 59 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns. During his first season with Texas Christian (2023), he was limited to eight contests, and totaled only a dozen receptions for 146 yards while not catching a TD pass. Then came ‘24, which added up to 62 grabs for 1,034 yards and nine trips to the end zone in a dozen outings.
“Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns,” explained NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills. He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning. His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field.
“He’s fearless and physical as a runner but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his work space, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside.”
The Panthers’ wideout corps includes 11-year pro Adam Thielen, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, undrafted free agent Jalen Coker (who was also a rookie this past season), and veteran David Moore. Legette led the team with only 49 receptions, while this quartet combined for just 14 touchdown receptions. Young and head coach Dave Canales could use another performer who knows his way to the end zone.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Abdul Carter somehow falls to Panthers in 2025 NFL mock draft
NFL free agency: Another busted Panthers WR joins Eagles
Dave Canales comments on underdeveloped draft prospects