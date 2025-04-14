Panthers should pursue another experienced pass-rusher pre-NFL draft
Getting after opposing quarterbacks was not a one-year issue for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Yes, the team managed only 32 sacks in their 17 outings--tied for the third-fewest quarterback traps in the league with the Tennessee Titans. The problem here is that in 2023, no team in the league totaled fewer sacks than the Panthers (27). Do the math and that is only 59 sacks in 34 games. That’s a pretty dismal total considering the Denver Broncos led the National Football League in this department with 63 sacks this past season.
With the eighth overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, many expect Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan to address this problem with a young talented prospect. Names like University of Georgia standouts Jalon Walker—the 2024 Butkus Award winner—and teammate Mykel Williams seem to be the most popular picks by analysts.
This offseason, Morgan did address the issue with the addition of former Vikings’ edge rusher Patrick Jones II. The four-year pro comes off a season in which he totaled a career-best seven sacks. That would have led Carolina in 2024 as veterans Jadeveon Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson paced the team with just 5.5 QB traps.
While the Panthers certainly need to add some youth to this area, there are still some notable veterans available. During the 2024 season, the Lions acquired Za’Darius Smith from the Browns to help a defense that lost Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg. Between his stops in Cleveland (5.0) and Detroit (4.0), the well-traveled edge rusher totaled nine sacks in 17 games. The Lions parted ways with Smith before the start of free agency.
But wait, there’s more! Matt Judon spent 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons, and the former New England Patriots’ Pro Bowler finished with 5.5 sacks this past season. Former Panthers’ Super Bowl 50 nemesis and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller was released by the Bills this offseason after three years with the team. The eight-time Pro Bowler finished with a half-dozen sacks in 13 outings in 2024.
From Emmanuel Ogbah, to DeMarcus Walker—released by the Bears this offseason—to Carl Lawson, there’s still time for Morgan and the Panthers to add another veteran who could also prove to be a “mentor” of sorts to any rookie pass-rushers the team adds in this year’s draft.
