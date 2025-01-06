Bryce Young haunts X user with touchdown celebration in huge win
Bryce Young had a career day on Sunday, recording over 270 yards of offense and a team record five touchdowns. He threw for three and ran for two more, becoming the only player in the league aside from Josh Allen to do so. The Carolina Panthers won 44-38 in overtime, too.
During the game, one of his touchdowns went to Tommy Tremble. The pass was delivered, but before it was caught, Young turned around and celebrated the touchdown. Just one day prior, Lamar Jackson had done that.
One X user said then that Young couldn't do this, since it would undoubtedly result in a drop. On a day when Young proved so many people wrong, that X user might've been the most wrong.
Bryce Young forces community notes to get X user
After Lamar Jackson tossed a touchdown and celebrated early, a Panthers fan account on X said, "Bryce Young can't do this cause somebody would drop it and ruin his highlight tape." Not even 24 hours later, Young, who probably didn't even see this tweet, proved the 4 Man Rush totally wrong. He's been proving doubters wrong left and right down the stretch in 2024.
It got community notes involved. This is an X feature that is designed to help prevent the spread of misinformation by adding context or the truth to viral posts. In this case, it added the helpful note that Young obviously can do that since he just did. "Bryce Young did that," the note simply read.
