Panthers vs. Chiefs spread & over/under predictions: Can Carolina hang around?
The Carolina Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon to begin the toughest part of their schedule, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are my picks for this week's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Chiefs -10.5
2-star play on the Panthers (+10.5): I might be crazy here taking the Panthers, but it's not like the Chiefs are lighting the world on fire despite winning nine of their first ten games. Seven of their wins came by one score, and they've yet to beat a team by more than 10.
Hangovers after a loss are a real thing, even for a team as talented and as successful as the Chiefs. There's something about losing that first game of the season. Now the Chiefs have to try and rebound against a team they probably aren't taking as seriously in Carolina. Kansas City wins, but this feels like a game where Carolina can hang around and cover.
Over/Under: 43.5
1-star play on the under It seems like a low total, but for the Panthers to do what I expect and cover, they're going to have to keep this low-scoring. There's no way they can afford to get in a back-and-forth with the Chiefs, even in a year where their offense hasn't been exactly humming. Expect Carolina to play clock control and do everything they can to keep the defense off the field. I'll lean to the under here.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF misses the mark with QB pick for Panthers in 2025 mock draft
Bryce Young comments on growing comfort level running offense
Panthers predicted to make controversial splash with QB signing
NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers