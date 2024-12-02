All Panthers

Panthers Week 13 PFF Grades: Bryce Young, Damien Lewis star in OT loss to Buccaneers

A few Panthers graded out quite well despite the loss.

Zach Roberts

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdpwn pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) (not pictured) as the Panthers take the lead with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It was another hard-fought loss for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They fell in overtime to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after seemingly having the game in hand for a moment. Despite that, several players earned quality PFF grades for their individual performances.

Bryce Young earns strong PFF grade

Bryce Young once again put together an excellent outing, and PFF rewarded him by giving him the second highest-grade on offense and third-highest among all players. Young graded at 79.2 in the passing game. His throws were on time, mostly on target, and he was clutch once again on Sunday.

Damien Lewis leads all Panthers on Sunday

The single highest grade of the week goes to guard Damien Lewis, who dominated all game long. One of the biggest signings of the offseason, Lewis earned a sterling 90.0 grade. He was an 86.5 in pass blocking, which he had to do plenty of, and a 91.9 in run-blocking.

Chuba Hubbard earns a rare stinker

Chuba Hubbard coughed up what turned out to essentially be the game-losing fumble. It was a shocking turnover for such a reliable player who truly had a rough game. He was graded the lowest on offense at 47.5. Rookie back Jonathon Brooks outdid him with a 69.5 grade.

Defense led by Chau Smith-Wade

Thanks in no small part to Chau Smith-Wade's impressive interception, the defensive back paced the defense. He earned an 89.7 for his performance, including a 90.6 coverage grade. DJ Johnson was excellent as well, earning a 78.6 grade. Jaycee Horn (69.0), Xavier Woods (66.1), and Trevin Wallace (64.8) played decently. Despite a sack and a hurry, Josey Jewell brought up the rear with a 40.3 grade.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

