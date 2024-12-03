Pat McAfee heaps praise on Bryce Young, Panthers after OT loss to Buccaneers
Despite the loss, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers put together another excellent outing. In Week 13, Young led a drive to take the lead with 30 seconds left, and if not for a fumble by the sure-handed Chuba Hubbard, they might have won in overtime. Despite the loss, Pat McAfee couldn't help but laud the team's performance of late.
Pat McAfee likes what he's seeing from Bryce Young and the Panthers
Pat McAfee began by speculating that the football gods might have appreciated that owner David Tepper finally did something good. During hurricane season, he opened up the stadium for a benefit concert to help Western NC, an area destroyed by Hurricane Helene.
"After the benching of Bryce Young, him watching Andy Dalton for a few, maybe Canales' offense getting more ingrained, maybe the culture of [Dan] Morgan getting ingrained," McAfee said. "They look like a good team... The Carolina Panthers' record isn't going to be a great one when it's all said and done. With that being said, I think we got hope that Bryce Young isn't a bust!"
Young broke his season high in passing yards which had been set the week prior. In Weeks 9-13, Young is the third-highest graded quarterback in PFF, ahead of Lamar Jackson and trailing only Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.
