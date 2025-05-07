Peculiar Panthers-Patriots trade proposal sends former second-round pick to Carolina
Do the Carolina Panthers need another wide receiver? Not really. They're pretty set at the position, although it's still a WR corps that isn't exactly filled with stars. They just have a ton of bodies: Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, David Moore, Hunter Renfrow, and Jimmy Horn Jr. That doesn't even include the UDFA WRs they signed.
Could they still add someone in free agency? Sure, they could take a low-risk flyer on Keenan Allen to see if he's got any juice left relative to those UDFAs or Renfrow. But trading for one? Unless they parted ways with one or more in the same deal, that's not likely. That's what makes the latest trade proposal from Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios so interesting.
Palacios named five teams as potential landing spots after news broke that the New England Patriots were mulling a Ja'Lynn Polk trade just one year after drafting him 37th overall. The Panthers were one, though it doesn't make as much sense.
He believes that McMillan won't be ready to take on starting duties just yet, and that Polk could be a nice addition behind Coker and Legette. Polk, however, had less than 200 receiving yards in 15 games last year. He's not going to come in that high on the depth chart.
This also ignores Thielen. While the veteran is probably only here for this season and Polk is very young, it's not a move they're equipped to make. Unless they threw Thielen in the deal, which would be a bad idea, there's just not enough space to take any more receivers like that.
