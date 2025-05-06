All Panthers

Projecting each starter of the Panthers' offense in crucial year for Bryce Young

An early look at what the Panthers' offense could look like in 2025.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) after scoring. a touchdown to take the lead with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) after scoring. a touchdown to take the lead with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The start of training camp may be several weeks away, but the Carolina Panthers' starting unit on the offensive side of the ball appears to be pretty set in stone.

Here’s a look at our projected starters for Carolina’s offense for the 2025 season.

QB: Bryce Young

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with teammates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the first time in seemingly forever, Carolina Panthers fans can have a sense of comfort heading into a new season at the quarterback position. Bryce Young finished the 2024 campaign strong when he returned to the starting role against the New York Giants in Germany. He played well, but now it’s time to take that massive next step to cement himself as the franchise guy for the foreseeable future.

RB: Chuba Hubbard

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard was quietly one of the best running backs in the NFL a year ago, ranking eighth in rushing with 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. The big year resulted in a four-year, $33.2M contract extension.

WR (X): Tetairoa McMillan

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) smiles at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Carolina’s search for a true number one receiver may have come to an end when they selected Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. During his three years with the Wildcats, he racked up 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.

WR (SL): Adam Thielen

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His career may be coming to an end in the near future, but Adam Thielen still has a little bit left in the tank. His crafty route running gives him the ability to still be highly productive heading into his age-35 season. He'll be the perfect mentor to sixth-round draft pick Jimmy Horn Jr.

WR (Z): Xavier Legette

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was an up-and-down rookie season for Xavier Legette, but there were moments where he looked like a true offensive weapon. He was sort of thrown into the fire a year ago with a depleted wide receiver room, forcing him to learn on the fly. With experience under his belt and a full off-season in the organization, he should iron out those inconsistencies from 2024.

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers keep searching for their long-term answer at tight end, adding to the group in the draft with Mitchell Evans, but Ja’Tavion Sanders just might be the guy. He hauled in 33 receptions for 342 yards in a touchdown as a rookie and has already formed a connection with Bryce Young.

LT: Ikem Ekwonu

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina recently picked up the fifth-year option on Ickey Ekwonu, so nailing down a long-term deal is next on Dan Morgan’s to-do list.

LG: Damien Lewis

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) waits in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Damian Lewis has a little work to do in pass protection, but in the run game, he was dominant. He was responsible for six penalties in 2024, which ranks 150th among offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

C: Austin Corbett

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Corbett’s transition from guard to center didn’t get much runway before he suffered yet another season-ending injury. The eight-year veteran has suffered three serious injuries in consecutive seasons and has played only nine games over the last two years. When healthy, though, he’s a game-changer up front.

RG: Robert Hunt

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) looks on before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Much like fellow guard Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt has to get much better in pass protection. He allowed five sacks, 36 pressures, and eight hits on the quarterback. When Carolina kept the ball on the ground, he was at his best.

RT: Taylor Moton

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) on the sidelines before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are some free draft concerns over the future of Taylor Moton, as rumors started to circulate that retirement could be on the horizon. He is entering the final year of his contract, and with so much money already invested into the offensive line, Carolina may want to allocate the money they would spend on Moton to the defense.

