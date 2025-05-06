Panthers must add this tantalizing player to complete perfect offseason
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history last season. At this point, that is pretty well documented. It's also known that the Panthers have taken great strides to address the issue over the last couple of months.
However, Carolina still has one major issue that has not been totally addressed this offseason: the secondary. Most notably, the cornerback position.
The Panthers have added a couple of safeties, signing Tre'von Moehrig in free agency and also landing Lathan Ransom in the NFL draft. But outside of signing Jaycee Horn to an extenson and re-signing Mike Jackson, Carolina has done nothing to repair its cornerback situation.
Fortunately, there is still one very impressive corner remaining on the free-agent market: Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel remains unsigned probably due to the fact that he played in just four games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season due to a shoulder injury. When healthy, however, the 25-year-old has proven to be a very solid player.
Is Samuel an elite defensive back? No, but he definitely has the potential to get better, and he would absolutely improve a Panthers backfield that surrendered some pretty big plays in 2024.
Carolina choosing not to select a cornerback in the draft was certainly odd given the team's lack of depth at the position and considering that Horn is incredibly injury prone. Maybe the Panthers are planning on making a move there sometime soon?
If they are, Samuel would represent the perfect fit, and if Carolina does ultimately come to terms on a deal with the Florida State product, it would cap what has been a wildly successful offseason for a Panthers team that may very well contend for an NFC South division title next fall.
