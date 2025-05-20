This Carolina Panthers weapon is obviously on the chopping block
The Carolina Panthers added a bunch of intriguing new pieces on both sides of the ball this offseason, putting themselves in position to potentially make a push in the NFC South next year.
One of the oddest moves the Panthers made, though, was re-signing running back Raheem Blackshear to a one-year contract. That came after Carolina — which already has Chuba Hubbard at the top of the depth chart — also signed Rico Dowdle in free agency.
With the Panthers also selecting Trevor Etienne in the NFL draft, Blackshear is now fourth in the mix at the halfback position, which means that he could potentially be in danger of getting cut before the start of the 2025 campaign.
Luke Gray of Cat Crave also feels that Blackshear could be in danger, noting that his role as both a backup running back and a special teamer has been clouded.
"This will likely leave Blackshear looking over his shoulder as we head into the next portion of the offseason," Gray wrote. "He’s unlikely to make the roster purely as a ball carrier with the names currently ahead of him. And if others impress special teams coordinator Tracy Smith, the ex-undrafted free agent may see his place on the roster go elsewhere."
Blackshear has been with the Panthers since 2022, and throughout that time, he has amassed a grand total of 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He was Carolina's primary kick returner last season, returning an NFL-high 31 kicks.
However, there is no question that Blackshear's future with the Panthers is in doubt, and it would not be the least bit surprising if he doesn't make the 53-man roster.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Steve Smith wants to cancel Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy
Panthers WR coach reveals what Tetairoa McMillan needs to work on
Electrifying Panthers rookie wide receiver sobering, frustrating outlook
Panthers vs. 49ers ranked worst Monday Night Football game of 2025