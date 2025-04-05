Punter named Panthers' greatest loss in free agency
For once, the Carolina Panthers didn't experience an offseason where a star player exited the franchise via free agency or trade. In previous offseasons, the organization lost Haason Reddick, traded WR DJ Moore to the Bears, and dealt Brian Burns to the Giants.
According to Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips, the Panthers' biggest loss in free agency was punter Johnny Hekker, who signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans.
"Yes, losing a punter can be significant. Hekker didn't have his best season in 2024, as he ranked 12th in net punting (41.9 yards per punt) and 28th in average yards per punt (45.7), but he was eighth in average return yards (6.8). The 35-year-old is a six-time All-Pro (four first-team selections) and was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team. He has a long track record of success and it's always risky to make big changes to special teams units. Hekker was allowed to leave and signed a one-year deal with the Titans."
The Panthers brought in Sam Martin as his replacement, who has had a really solid career with the Lions, Broncos, and Bills. There might be a slight dip in production from that position, but nothing that will be noticeable to the casual fan.
Personally, I believe the Panthers' biggest loss is linebacker Shaq Thompson. Yes, injuries are now a major concern for him, but when he's on the field, he's the leader of the defense, and his absence was very noticeable last year.
