Quick Hits: Chemistry Growing, Position Battles, Camping in Charlotte + More
Shortly after the first day of training camp in Charlotte, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales spent about 10-12 minutes talking to the media. Below, we highlighted some of the key quotes from today's presser.
Connection between Bryce Young and Diontae Johnson
“For Bryce, I think it’s just learning this mover. Diontae is a special mover. He’s really explosive, really fast through his turns. I’ve watched them grow that chemistry and getting out here today is another step to building that. And really, just the curiosity. When Bryce’s reps are done he walks right over to Diontae, to Adam (Thielen) and just making sure they’re on the same page.”
If Thielen will be more than just an underneath threat
“Yeah, there’ll be a mix of different things. And I think his skillset, he showed the ability to win outside and win inside so we’re really counting on that from him. He gives us a lot of flexibility with what we can do, especially in our situational passes.”
Importance of establishing the run game early
“Huge. Right to the fundamentals, right to the basics in the core of our run game. Making sure we’re running at the right looks, making sure that everyone’s tied in from the receivers to the offensive line and of course the backs. And then on the defensive side, it’s watching our defense really be able to stop the run with that core seven and then our safeties get involved. I saw the defense really eager to fit up some of those runs today. The defense looked great on some of those looks.”
Why DJ Johnson didn’t practice
“DJ just had an illness, so we’re just trying to work him back in, being smart about it. Until he feels physically ready to handle the load, we don’t want it to mount up on him. We’re going to try to get him to a strong point and then we’ll get him out there.”
First day of training camp as a head coach
“It was great. It’s such a challenge for me. I had an amazing opportunity this summer to spend time with Tony Dungy who is one of my mentors. Talked to Pete Carroll on the phone and just kind of asked them what to expect. I think the part that made me a little anxious is I know that I can’t walk into this with thirty years of head coaching experience to be able to see everything. But I just want to continue to challenge myself to see it all, see what’s happening, not just on the offensive side.”
What he told the kickers battling for the job
“It’s cool. I see a focus and an eagerness for them. My encouragement and what is a big part of what I have to do to teach this team is we’re not competing against each other. We’re not competing against another team. We’re competing to find our best on a daily basis.”
Importance for first week of practice for Bootle, Jamison, other corners
“It’s a great opportunity just with the depth at corner. These guys are going to get a lot of opportunities to show us what they can do. They had a great spring, but just looking for them to keep building on that.”
What Xavier Legette brings to the offense and his timeline to earning more reps
“He brings a massive receiver, explosive ability. He can make things happen on short passes and he can stretch the field and go get it. My expectation for Xavier? I’m wide open to how quickly he can assimilate himself into this offense and pick it up so he has a rhythmic flow for what he’s doing. I don’t have any specific numbers or anything like that, I just want him to get better one day at a time.”
Having camp in Charlotte/talking with the fans
“It’s great. I wasn’t here to experience Wofford, so for me I’ve been kind of spoiled that in Seattle and Tampa and here, we’re hosting training camp right in our facility. I just think about the advantage it is for our community as well to be able to come, be around us, creating those moments for our guys. I love the noise, I love the music, I love the fans being here. It was really cool to address the fans beforehand and to just see the faces that are pulling for us.”
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Xavier Legette Not Happy After First Day of Practice
Canales Dives Into Plans for the Panthers Upgraded Receiving Options