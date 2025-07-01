Reversal of fate could be in store for 2025 Panthers, Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 last year, so anything better than that will be a step in the right direction for 2025. They won two games the year before, so they're on an upward swing that will hopefully continue into this next season.
How many wins will that be? How about 12, a total reversal of their 2024 record? That's what NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia believes can happen. He listed the Panthers as a candidate to flip the numbers on their 2024 record.
He said, "Bryce Young played quite well down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season. The Carolina Panthers could break out in 2025 and become a contender to win the NFC South. The team does have more talent than you think, and Young was probably a bit better than you think those last several weeks in 2024."
Scataglia went on to say that Dave Canales has "worked his magic with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in previous seasons," so Bryce Young should only continue to evolve and find his footing in the league. "And perhaps to a fault, I have been higher on the Panthers, GM Dan Morgan has really been aggressive in building this roster, and it's quite solid on paper," he concluded.
The other candidates to reverse their record were the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, two teams that went 4-13 last year. For the Panthers, it's a little easier to reverse, and they aren't bringing in new head coaches who might take some time to acclimate like those other two.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense