Roster Rankings: Where Do the Panthers Check In?
Turning the Carolina Panthers into a contender isn't going to happen overnight. It took Jay-Z...alright, I won't go there. But there is some truth in it being a multi-year rebuild process for a team coming off of a two-win season which houses a second-year quarterback, a first-year head coach, and first-year GM.
This offseason, the Panthers made several moves to improve it's top 22 and that alone should result in a few more wins. Depth, however, is still a major issue for this team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, they have the bodies it's just a matter of figuring out who can be counted on.
Because of how disastrous the 2023 season was, expectations for this group are extremely low. ESPN recently tabbed the Panthers of have the 29th-ranked roster in the NFL heading into 2024.
Panthers' biggest strength according to Mike Clay:
"Offensive tackle. Only two players, RT Taylor Moton and LT Ikem Ekwonu, lined up at tackle for the Panthers last season and both are back for 2024. Moton is the star, having posted an above-average mark in pass block and run block win rate each of the past two seasons. Ekwonu still has room for improvement, especially as a pass-blocker, but the 2022 first-round pick is only 23 and has a ton of potential."
Panthers' biggest weakness according to Clay:
'Tight end. Hayden Hurst departed during free agency, leaving Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan as the top returning tight ends on the depth chart. None of the three played more than 52% of the snaps last season, and the entire Carolina TE room combined to average a league-worst 5.6 yards per target. Fourth-round rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders is a name to watch, but the 21-year-old figures to require some development."
While tight end is a sore spot on paper, there's at least some potential in that room with Sanders and Tremble. Ian Thomas had a fantastic spring, for whatever that's worth.
For me, the biggest weakness is cornerback. The team's top corner, Jaycee Horn, has appeared in just 43% of the games since he entered the league. Dane Jackson is the number two corner and has been an average fringe starter for much of his career. Behind them? Well, there's not much. D'Shawn Jamison, Dicaprio Bootle, Lamar Jackson, and Willie Drew will all be fighting just to make the active roster. Troy Hill and rookie Chau Smith-Wade could get some reps on the outside behind Horn and Jackson, but are going to primarily line up at nickel.
The No. 29 ranking makes sense, but I would put the Panthers ahead of the Titans (No. 25), Raiders (No. 26), and Patriots (No. 27) while still remaining behind the Cardinals (No. 28).
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Bryce Young Named to NFL.com's All-Breakout Team
Predicting the Panthers' 2024 Backfield Statistics