Seahawks star DK Metcalf has high praise for Panthers coach Dave Canales
DK Metcalf, a longtime Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, has spent some time working on an offense partly coached by Dave Canales. The current Carolina Panthers head coach got his start on Pete Carroll's staff years ago before becoming the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay and the coach in Carolina.
Metcalf just missed being coached directly by Canales. The year Metcalf arrived in the NFL Draft was the first year Canales moved up from wide receiver coach. Still, the wide receiver has a highly positive opinion of the Panthers coach. He spoke on it last year after the Panthers brought Canales in.
DK Metcalf praises Panthers coach Dave Canales
DK Metcalf initially had to rely on his teammates' word for how Dave Canales was. "My rookie year, he had just left the receiver room, so he coached Tyler (Lockett) and Doug (Baldwin) and all those great guys, and they just spoke highly of him, about how detailed he was," he said per Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com.
"His attention to detail and his love for the game really just showed in how Russ loved him, and Geno loved him, and then he helped develop Drew Lock a little bit as well," the former Ole Miss product went on. "So, I mean, he's got a lot of great players under his belt and looking forward to seeing what he does with the Panthers."
Through just one season that was ultimately filled with quite a few ups and downs, Canales does seem to have been the right choice for the Panthers. He helped guide Bryce Young back from the brink and got a team with one of the worst defenses in NFL history to win four out of nine to close the season.
