2025 NFL draft projection has Panthers picking productive WR prospect Day 2
The Carolina Panthers arguably need a wide receiver, but they also have a ton of other needs on defense. The vast majority of NFL mock drafts have the Panthers going defense in the first round, with only a smattering predicting them to take a receiver there.
They could sign one, and they've been tabbed as a potential landing spot for Tee Higgins in free agency. He might be a little more expensive than they can afford. However, they can get a different Higgins later on in the draft, which is exactly what this latest mock draft predicts.
NFL mock has Jayden Higgins heading to Carolina on Day 2
Unsurprisingly, the Panthers pick a defender with the eighth overall pick. In the second round, however, they find a target for Bryce Young. "Adam Thielen led the Panthers in receiving yards in 2024 with just 615. As Thielen ages out, the Panthers will need to add production to their receiver room," Forkball's Michael Haney said. "Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins is a big-bodied and fast receiver who could add a much-needed explosive element to the Panthers’ offense. At 6’4″ and 210 lbs, Higgins is one of the better deep threats in this year’s class. Higgins finished the 2024 season with 1,183 receiving yards and nine touchdowns."
The Panthers probably don't want to ignore the wide receiver position this year, but they just have so many holes. They need two safeties, a linebacker, at least one edge rusher, an interior defensive lineman, a center, and possibly a tight end as well. This option allows them to take the high-end defender in the first and prioritize the rest of the defense in free agency.
