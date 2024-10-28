Sean Payton shredded the Panthers and their offense in post-game remarks
Sean Payton and his team earned a 28-14 win over the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday. After the game, Payton had no shortage of comments to make about the opponent and their perceived lack of quality. The Denver Broncos head coach has never really shied away from speaking his mind, and he didn't on Sunday afternoon.
Sean Payton lambasts Panthers after Broncos' win
The Broncos coach was asked how impressive his defense was after they kept the Panthers totally scoreless for nine straight drives. Payton briefly offered up some praise for his unit before tempering things by adding the qualifier that the Panthers offense isn't good.
"It's not a good offense we played. It's just the truth. We expected that. We're going to see a lot better teams."- Sean Payton
This came after defensive back Jaycee Horn was seen confronting Payton after the game. Some Panthers players reportedly felt that Payton was trying to run up the score on their defense. Payton attempted a fake field goal and called a double-pass trick play on fourth down while up 21 points late in the fourth quarter.
Audio can be heard from the field when Horn went up to Payton. He appears to have said that Payton was "trying to run the score up" and that "that s**t is lame as f**k." Payton appeared stunned momentarily before calling something back and heading in Horn's direction. Dave Canales stepped in then to congratulate the Broncos coach, breaking everything up.
For what it's worth, the old adage of "if you don't like it, stop it" played out for Horn and the Panthers defense. They stopped the fake field goal and withstood the fourth-down trick play to eventually force a fumble.
