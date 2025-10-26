Carolina Panthers rule out Bryce Young, 6 others vs. Buffalo Bills
For this point in the season, the Carolina Panthers are remarkably healthy. Aside from a few starting linemen on the injured reserve list, the roster is almost 100% heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
There is one big exception to the rule, though. Starting quarterback Bryce Young has been ruled out for today's game due to the ankle injury he sustained in last week's ugly win over the New York Jets. Otherwise, Carolina's inactives today are all healthy scratches.
Meanwhile, on the other side the Bills will be missing former Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, as well as a couple of their best skill players.
Let's take a look at the inactives lists for both teams this week.
Panthers Week 8 inactives
- QB Bryce Young
- WR Hunter Renfrow
- RB DeeJay Dallas
- C Nick Samac
- TE James Mitchell
- DT Cam Jackson
- DT Jaden Crumedy
With Young on the sideline Carolina will be starting veteran Andy Dalton, who started five games for them last season after Young got benched. Dalton started out hot, but did not win another start after a strong debut against the Raiders. Hendon Hooker will be serving as Dalton's backup.
Bills Week 8 inactives
- DT DaQuan Jones
- WR Joshua Palmer
- DE Landon Jackson
- OT Chase Lundt
- LB Matt Milano
- CB Brandon Codrington
While he isn't listed here, the Bills will also be missing starting safety Taylor Rapp, who was placed on their injured reserve list yesterday. Veteran Jordan Poyer has been elevated from their practice squad to help replace him.
Buffalo might have been really thin at wide receiver depending on the status of former Carolina wideout Curtis Samuel, whose career continues to be plagued by injuries. Samuel has only appeared in two games this year and has been dealing with a rib injury. Even though he was listed as limited at Wednesday's and Thursday's practices he is in the lineup today.
