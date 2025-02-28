Shaq Thompson shares classy farewell message for Carolina Panthers and fans
Shaq Thompson is not returning to the Carolina Panthers. The front office let him know that after a decade, they'd be going in a different direction. There are hardly any holdovers anywhere from when Thompson was first drafted 10 years ago, and he will now be in search of a new home.
Thompson had wanted to stay, so this can't be easy. The team felt that it was the right decision, though, and in typical classy fashion, the former linebacker penned a heartfelt letter thanking them and the fans for everything.
Shaq Thompson bids emotional farewell to Panthers
Shaq Thompson took to social media to lay bare his feelings on not returning. "Dear Carolina Panthers Organization and Fans," Thompson wrote. "I never imagined this moment would come to an end. These past 10 years have been the best of my life, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. In 2015, you were the first organization to take a chance on me, believing in my potential. I can’t express my gratitude enough for the opportunity you gave me."
Thompson also thanked his wife and family for being the "biggest support system." He also shouted out all his "brothers" on the team since 2015 when he was drafted and thanked them for everything they've done on and off the field. "The blood, sweat, and tears you've shed have been truly remarkable," the linebacker added.
"To the fans, I want to express my deepest appreciation for the unwavering love and support you’ve shown me throughout the years. You deserve all the happiness and success in the world! I’m incredibly excited about the next chapter in my life. There’s still so much football left in me, I’m not retiring yet! I can’t wait to see what the future holds," he concluded.
Thompson had a rough go with injuries the last few seasons, and the Panthers have decided that they'd like to get younger and perhaps a little healthier in the middle of their defense. The rise of rookie Trevin Wallace last season helped make the decision easier.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Insider names Panthers as top destination for game-changing defender
Bryce Young, Panthers hit by crushing news on top wide receiver target
Panthers linked to rising Raiders edge rusher as ‘dream’ free agent
39-TD Super Bowl champion predicted to sign with the Carolina Panthers