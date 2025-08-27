Should the Panthers re-sign Hunter Renfrow after blockbuster Adam Thielen trade?
One of the few eyebrow raisers on cut day was the Carolina Panthers' decision to part ways with veteran receiver Hunter Renfrow, while keeping Brycen Tremayne and David Moore on the initial 53-man roster.
Keeping seven receivers felt fairly likely because of how much depth exists in that room, but very few thought Renfrow would be one of the odd men out. Now, there's a chance he could make his way back over to 800 South Mint Street.
Wednesday morning, news broke that the Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Adam Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a 2027th fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round selection and a 2027 fourth rounder.
Carolina could decide to stand pat with six receivers and look to add further depth elsewhere, but losing a reliable receiver like Thielen puts even more pressure on Tetairoa McMillan to make an impact right away and for Xavier Legette to make a massive leap. Sure, they'll still need those two to be the top targets for Bryce Young, but having a crafty route runner who knows how to get open, catch the ball, and make some things happen after the catch should be appealing for a team that lost exactly that with Thielen.
This isn't some NFL practice squad journeyman we're talking about here. This is a guy who has a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season to his resume — two accomplishments no one else on Carolina's roster has been able to do.
Even if Renfrow is brought back, it's probably fair to say he'll be used more situationally early on in the season rather than as a top three or so option. The Panthers really want to see what they have in Legette, and McMillan, for that matter. They believe in Jalen Coker and have high hopes for sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr., but this extremely young group needs another veteran presence in the room aside from David Moore.
Renfrow is that guy. He checks all of the boxes for the Panthers, and it should be a matter of when he's brought back, not if.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go