Spread & over/under predictions for Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Carolina Panthers are more than a touchdown underdog in the regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, who are hoping to sneak into the playoffs with a win and a little help from the New Orleans Saints.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Falcons -7.5
4-star play on the Panthers (+7.5): I'm well aware that the Falcons need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and the Panthers don't really have anything to play for other than pride and to play a part in knocking a divisional rival out of postseason contention. Atlanta may still win the game, but covering 7.5? With Michael Penix at quarterback? No way. Carolina is extremely thin at running back, but I believe Dave Canales will want to slow things down and play clock control, preventing his defense from being on the field. Take the points.
Over/Under: 48.5
2-star play on the over: Carolina's defense got carved up by Baker Mayfield a week ago, and while Michael Penix isn't as big of a threat, he'll still have success and put up some yards. This, however, is more about Bryce Young finishing the season on a strong note, giving Panthers' fans a lot of hope entering 2025. I have this game landing at 52, so the over it is.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
