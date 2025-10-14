All Panthers

NFL analyst makes stunning prediction amid Carolina Panthers hot streak

Kyle Brandt foresees big things for this Panthers squad.

Zach Roberts

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) celebrates a win against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Nic Scourton (11) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Through four weeks, it looked like the Carolina Panthers were headed for another disappointing year. For the first time in a while, there was hope before the season, but a 42-13 road loss and a 1-3 start saw all that hope dissipate in rapid fashion.

Fast forward to today, and the tide has turned. The Panthers have won two in a row and have the winless New York Jets up next. They're beginning to get on a roll and could be over .500 soon. As they continue to climb, one analyst has a bold prediction that this team might be headed to the postseason.

NFL analyst predicts playoff push for surging Carolina Panthers

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football was all in on the Panthers during the offseason. They didn't initially repay his faith, but they seem to have turned it around, and he likes what he's seeing and can envision a world where this team ends its

He said that the team has won three of four and has a bye against the Jets next week. The Panthers are very capable of losing that game, but he's right, this is a very winnable game. "I kind of have a crush on the Panthers to maybe rise up and squeeze a Wild Card," Brandt continued.

This resurgence and restoration of Brandt's confidence comes from Rico Dowdle, who he said has "turned into the best player in the league" over the last two weeks. "Who the h**l knows what Carolina is capable of? That kind of win, that close, at home, under a new head coach fires people up," he noted.

He believes the Panthers are a team to "keep an eye on" in an early NFL that doesn't make a lot of sense so far. As a result, some "weird stuff" could happen down the stretch with the Wild Card races, and Brandt says he thinks Carolina might have its eye on one of those spots.

The Panthers currently trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by two games, although the Bucs have had some incredible close game luck, winning every single game except for last week by one late score. Nevertheless, the Panthers look better than we might've thought, and they could challenge for a spot in the postseason.

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

