Former All-Pro trade target would solve two major holes in Panthers' D
For once, it actually makes sense to consider the Carolina Panthers bringing players in at the trade deadline instead of parting with them. They still have holes on both offense and defense, but they're impressively relevant enough to justify looking into filling those holes before the offseason.
That hasn't been the case for a long time, but the Panthers seem to be finally decent. To help make sure they stay decent, there's a perfect hybrid player, a former All-Pro no less, on a bad team that would be able to take snaps and help out at two of Carolina's biggest needs.
Panthers should consider trading for Raiders star Jamal Adams
Former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is now playing a lot of linebacker, and the Panthers could use depth and help at both linebacker and safety. It's rare to be able to get two things with one player, but this is a perfect opportunity.
Neither safety nor linebacker is the biggest need the Panthers have, but Adams wouldn't cost a ton and those positions aren't exactly locked down with star talent anyway. The Raiders are bad enough that they very well could make this deal.
PFF analyst Bradley Locker highlighted Adams as a trade target this year, saying, "Amid the Raiders’ floundering start, Adams has surprisingly enjoyed a career resurgence. Now playing mostly as a linebacker, the former Jets star has earned an 80.0 overall PFF grade on 132 snaps. He’s flourished in coverage with a 78.7 PFF coverage grade and only 47 yards allowed on 70 coverage snaps, plus has contributed eight stops."
Adams has the versatility and the skill to help the Panthers out. This would give Ejiro Evero a lot of positional flexibility, especially with Tre'von Moehrig on the back end. Moehrig is another player who lines up in different spots frequently.
There's just one issue here: Evero has had a hybrid player like that before and did nothing with him. Jeremy Chinn looked like the next breakout star in Carolina after a brilliant rookie season in which he might've been snubbed for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
But when Evero arrived, Chinn practically stopped playing, and he eventually was allowed to walk in free agency. So even if Adams did arrive, there's no telling whether or not Evero would be able to properly deploy him.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense
Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen