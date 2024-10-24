Steve Smith breaks down Russell Wilson’s debut with the Steelers
Justin Fields had 10 touchdowns in six games and the Pittsburgh Steelers were 4-2, but Russell Wilson, the preseason starter, was healthy again. Wilson got put back into the lineup over Fields, a decision that was met with a lot of controversy. All it did was yield a 37-15 win over the New York Jets. Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith broke it down.
Steve Smith analyzes Russell Wilson's season debut
Russell Wilson completed 55.2% of his passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 109 against the vaunted New York Jets secondary. It was a stellar display after missing the first six weeks of the NFL season. Carolina Panthers Ring of Honor member Steve Smith broke it down.
Smith praised the Steelers' offensive game plan to use Najee Harris in the run game. This allowed them to perfectly execute the play-action pass, which led to really good plays. Off of that, the Steelers were able to get the ball to Darnell Washington and George Pickens routinely.
"With Russell Wilson in there, things moved pretty quickly. Now, the true question is going to be, as things go on, if we take away the first read, will Russell Wilson make the second or third read? You gotta believe, if he continues to do this, he has a great opportunity to resurrect his career in Pittsburgh."- Steve Smith
Wilson sliced the Jets' defense up, utilizing George Pickens in what was one of the best showings of his career. The young wideout caught five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown against one of the best secondaries in football. That was partially due to Wilson's trust of him and the overall quality of play from the quarterback.
