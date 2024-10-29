All Panthers

Luke Kuechly comments on Anthony Richardson’s unprecedented sub-out

Anthony Richardson subbed himself out for fatigue, and Luke Kuechly had his say on it.

Zach Roberts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers during the second half during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
On Sunday, Anthony Richardson had to sit out one play with what appeared to be an injury. After the Indianapolis Colts' loss, he admitted that he was "tired" and needed a play to get a breather. This has either never been done or it's never been admitted to, and Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly had to comment on it.

Luke Kuechly invokes Cam Newton in criticism of Anthony Richardson

Luke Kuechly called out Anthony Richardson for taking a breather during the game, citing Cam Newton as evidence that NFL quarterbacks can run all over the field and stay out there for every single snap.

"I thought that was very unique... but I saw a guy in Carolina do this all the time. He wore number one and he played quarterback and was a lot like Anthony Richardson. He would get up, walk back to the huddle. He'd look super tired. He'd get the play call and go back in the next play."

Luke Kuechly

The former Panthers linebacker added his own personal curiosity over what head coach Shane Steichen was thinking when this went down. Kuechly was surprised, adding that he'd like to see Richardson stay in the game since he's the team's top option right now.

