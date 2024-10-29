NFL analyst begs Panthers to trade Bryce Young at deadline
The Carolina Panthers have virtually one more weekend to determine what they're going to do with Bryce Young this season. The only problem is, they're not sure if they're even going to start him next week. The Panthers can't possibly determine if Young is their future or if they should cash in now if he doesn't play. One NFL analyst thinks there isn't much of a decision to be made and that they should for once do something right for Young.
NFL analyst calls for Panthers to stop holding Bryce Young "captive"
After an encouraging but less-than-stellar outing against the Broncos, all signs point to an Andy Dalton start if he's healthy. Bryce Young tossed two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start, but Dave Canales hasn't decided who will start. If they're not sure who to start, then they probably don't see Young as the long-term answer. If that's the case, Connor Orr believes the Panthers have a simple choice to make.
"If the Panthers are going to burn the entire thing down again, please allow Young the chance to go somewhere else instead of holding him captive. "- Connor Orr
Orr has seen the rampant trade speculation surrounding virtually everyone on the Panthers roster. It would be a surprise to see the Panthers punt on a player they spent so much on less than two years ago, but if they're going to tear it down, they should at least give Young a chance elsewhere.
The analyst also believes that, if the Panthers aren't going to trade him, their overall deadline plans should change. Cleaning house on offense would be detrimental to Young's development, so the team should not only maintain their offensive trade pieces but add someone.
That is almost assuredly not on the table, but trading Young definitely is. It just remains to be seen whether or not the Panthers are ready to bite the bullet yet or if they see Young as an option still.
