ex-Alabama coach tells NFL insider Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs a new program'

Considering the circumstances, Bryce Young played relatively well for the Carolina Panthers in Sunday's road loss to the Denver Broncos. While his final stat line was far from pretty, Young had his best game yet of 2024 while facing an elite defense and without two of the team's three best wide receivers in the lineup.
Nevertheless, it's not going to be enough to change the organization's mind, which seems to be set on finding somebody else to lead their offense. Remember, Young only started that game because Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury in a car accident. At least one former college coach of Young's thinks he'd do better in a different program. Here's what he told Dianna Russini at ESPN.
You could read that in a couple of different ways. He might think that Bryce Young could benefit from a change of scenery and might live up to his potential with another NFL team. Then again, he could have meant that a new coaching staff for the Panthers could bring out the best in him.
Of course, Carolina has already tried that. Thus far rookie head coach Dave Canales hasn't been able to squeeze anything better our of Bryce Young than Frank Reich did despite coming in with a reputation as a quartebrack whisperer. It's probably worth mentioning that this is one of the worst rosters in the NFL, and it would be difficult for any quarterback to find success here.
The situation is unlikely to improve this coming week. Next up on the schedule is a New Orleans Saints team that has managed to make Young look worse than any other opponent so far in his career. Canales says the Panthers have not yet decided who will start at QB.
