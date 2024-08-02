Free Agent QB Options for the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for some help in the quarterback room as veteran backup Andy Dalton is expected to be on the shelf for at least a couple of weeks with a quad injury. Head coach Dave Canales told the media following Thursday's practice that undrafted free agent Jack Plummer is going to get a lot of reps in the meantime.
With Dalton out, the Panthers need to get another quarterback in the building to not only split up the workload in practice, but in preseason games as well. Bryce Young will only play a limited amount in the preseason and you can't have just one other quarterback available to get through three games.
So, who are some possible names to watch out for?
Blaine Gabbert
Since his reign as the starter in Jacksonville came to an end, Gabbert has been a serviceable backup. For his career, he's thrown for 9,487 yards and 51 touchdowns to 50 interceptions. With a fully healthy room, he's the No. 3 guy on the depth chart behind Young and Dalton.
A.J. McCarron
McCarron has started four games in the NFL, but has appeared in 15 others. In very limited action, he's played well. He's completed 63% of his passes and thrown for six touchdowns to just three picks. In the spring, he played for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the UFL and finished fourth in the league in passing 1,581 yards and second in touchdowns I15).
Trevor Siemian
Siemian has been a popular backup option for teams throughout his career and it shows as he's spent time with seven teams - Broncos, Vikings, Jets, Titans, Saints, Bears, and Bengals. He has a 15-18 career record in the NFL and has thrown for 7,751 yards and 44 touchdowns to go along with 32 interceptions.
