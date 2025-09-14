Tetairoa McMillan lone silver lining for Panthers offense in another awful first half
For the second straight week, the Carolina Panthers offense doesn't look like it was ready to get off the bus. On Bryce Young's first third down of the game he got clobbered on a blitz by the Arizona Cardinals, resulting in a fumble that got returned for a touchdown. The next time around Young took another hit from an unblocked blitzer and threw an inadvisable pass that got picked off.
The Panthers' run game hasn't looked a whole lot better, as Chuba Hubbard has been limited to just five yards on four carries thus far. Fortunately, there's at least one silver lining for this offense: rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who ripped off a 40-yard catch and run.
That may be the high water mark for the Panthers offense in the first half, but it's not the only catch McMillan has made. About halfway through the second quarter McMillan already has totaled four catches for 70 yards.
It's clear McMillan is by far the most talented pass-catcher on this team, especially with 2024 rookies Xavier Legette and Ja'Tavion Sanders flailing again.
If the Panthers can find at least one other weapon and learn how to protect against extra rushers they might even be competitive on offense some day. Until then, this is likely to be a pretty ugly season on this side of the ball. Carolina trails 10-3.
