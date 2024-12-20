The Onion takes a random shot at the Carolina Panthers and their fans
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are one of the NFL's worst teams. They're 3-11, the second-worst record in the NFL. This comes one year after they were 2-15, the worst record that year. Since 2018, they're an appalling 34-79.
Therefore, it's not all that surprising that the Panthers are the butt of most jokes. They've earned that, as they have legitimately been one of the worst teams in all of sports for the last half-decade or more. The Onion, a satirical news outlet, poked fun at that on Thursday.
The Onion roasts the Carolina Panthers
The Onion, in a purely fictional article, called out the Carolina Panthers and the team's fans. The article satirically criticized a commercial depicting several Panthers fans in gear watching the team. This was deemed far too unrealistic in the article.
In the article, Sean Greene couldn't believe his eyes. “It’s crazy enough they want me to believe these guys root for the Panthers, but they also want me to think they go out and spend their money on merch?” said Greene. "I don’t get it. They seem happy, excited, and proud to root for the Panthers despite their 3-11 record. One guy even painted his face blue! Oh, maybe we’re supposed to think it’s funny that they are all hanging out. Yeah, that must be it.”
Greene added that most Panthers fans watch games while being drunk, miserable, and alone. The Panthers weren't the only team to catch a stray, though. The article also said Greene was astonished that a commercial depicted even a single person who rooted for the Tennessee Titans.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers-Cardinals game won’t be on TV in about half of North Carolina
Panthers legend Luke Kuechly dishes on relationship with Cam Newton
Panthers vs. Cardinals: NFL experts make picks for Week 16 matchup
Panthers projected to find partner for Derrick Brown in 2025 NFL draft