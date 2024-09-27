Three Panthers Ruled Out vs. Bengals, Three Listed as 'Questionable'
Last week, the Carolina Panthers picked up their first win of the season but limped their way out of Las Vegas. Wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Jordan Fuller will miss some time with hamstring injuries and starting left guard Damien Lewis joins them with an elbow injury.
Lewis was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday afternoon but is expected to play through the injury, avoiding placement on injured reserve.
"He injured his UCL," said Panthers head coach Dave Canales. "They did some assessment of that and they gave us a really broad window for that one, so we're trying to just push him and see what we can get out of him and see if we can get him back out there. But that's kind of up in the air really right now."
Fellow offensive guard Robert Hunt is listed as questionable with a hip injury, so Carolina could be in danger of having two starters up front out for this one. Cornerback/special teamer Lonnie Johnson Jr. is also ruled out. Meanwhile, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (groin) are listed as questionable.
