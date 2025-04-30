Travis Hunter shows love to Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Hunter was the best wide receiver and the best cornerback in the 2025 NFL draft. Ergo, he knows what makes a good wide receiver, and he thinks that's what Tetairoa McMillan is. In fact, he had some high praise for the newest Carolina Panthers star not too long ago.
Not only does Hunter know what it takes to be a good wide receiver because he is one, but he also has to cover those receivers. He had a game in which he matched up frequently with McMillan in college, and he came out of it very impressed.
Hunter said on his podcast, "They definitely don't give you enough credit, because you were definitely the toughest receiver I ever played. I always tell everybody that. Ask me, I'll be like, 'It's not no receiver that ever gave me problems,' but the toughest receiver I ever played against was you. You do everything. You got the speed, you got the hands. Jump, like you said, you're tough. You're not going to let nobody get you out of your game. Definitely the toughest I played against."
Hunter played against a number of elite college wide receivers, but he came away from his collegiate career thinking that McMillan was the toughest matchup. Now, they might end up facing one another in the NFL. The Panthers have one matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the schedule this year, so that might be revisited if the Jags let Hunter play both ways.
