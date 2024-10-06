Tre Boston throws shade at former Panthers GM Scott Fitterer
Scott Fitterer’s tenure as the general manager of the Carolina Panthers was an abject disaster. In three seasons in charge of Carolina’s roster construction, Fitterer and his staff failed to make the NFL playoffs, never even finishing with a winning record in a season. His failures started with an inability to hit on non-first round draft picks.
The Panthers were unable to find any late round draft gems during Fitterer’s reign as the GM, leaving the bottom half of Carolina’s roster thin on talent. Combine that specific struggle with failed free agent signings, a rotating door at quarterback, constant head coach and coordinator changes, and you’ve got a whole bunch of losing seasons under your belt.
None of those things were FItterer’s biggest sin as the man in charge in Carolina.
The most prevalent wart on Fitterer’s resume was the inability to keep star talent in Charlotte. DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey, and Cam Newton are just a handful of franchise-defining names that left the franchise during his tenure. Tre Boston, a former Panthers safety, took to X this afternoon to express his displeasure.
Boston didn't name Fitterer explicity, but Panthers fans know who he's talking about.
Carolina's history has been founded on their relationship with their on-field legends. Luminaries such as Jake Delhomme, Jonathan Stewart, Luke Kuechly, and numerous others continue to have a wonderful rapport with the franchise they made great. Fitterer's inability to foster relationships with the stars at the time of his tenure will define his failed time as the Panthers general manager.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Andy Dalton comments on his personal relationship with Bryce Young
Cam Newton talks about ‘awkward’ encounter with Shedeur Sanders
Team owner David Tepper OK’d Bryce Young benching, and that’s OK
Diontae Johnson named target for teams who can’t get Davante Adams