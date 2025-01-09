Two Big Ten stars named 'ideal fits' for Panthers in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2024 season is onethe Carolina Panthers' defense would like to forget. The unit allowed the most points in NFL history in a single season (534), surpassing the 1981 Baltimore Colts.
Last offseason, the Panthers prioritized surrounding second-year quarterback Bryce Young with weapons, and that includes beefing up the offensive line with the signings of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. There are still some areas of the offense that need to be addressed, but general manager Dan Morgan will spend much of his offseason finding solutions for the defense.
One avenue is the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Panthers currently hold the eighth overall pick. Chances are, there will be a high-level impact player there that can be a building block for Ejiro Evero's unit.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus mentioned a handful of names that the Panthers could entertain with that pick but highlighted two defenders in particular that make a lot of sense.
Sikkema on what Carolina could do at No. 8
"The Panthers entered the season with a defense already thin on impactful players, and losing Derrick Brown early only compounded the issue. Unsurprisingly, they finished with the lowest team grades in overall defense, pass rush and run defense. While Brown will return next season, Carolina will likely focus on bolstering their defense with this pick.
"Edge rusher Abdul Carter or interior force Mason Graham would be ideal fits, adding much-needed energy to a pass rush that struggled all year. Will Johnson could also be a strong candidate to line up opposite Jaycee Horn, solidifying their secondary.
"While Tetairoa McMillan offers appeal as a playmaker, the Panthers are more likely to address wide receiver depth on Day 2, especially after their passing game showed marked improvement late in the season."
Who makes more sense?
While I do like Graham a lot, I'd lean more towards Carter. The Panthers need to find a long-term solution off the edge, and I'm not so sure D.J. Wonnum is that guy. He's a solid secondary rusher, but Carolina needs a dominant pass-rushing force and Carter has all of the tools needed to be that guy.
