UFL champion could re-sign with Panthers in free agency
The Carolina Panthers are trying to make some tweaks to their roster ahead of next month's training camp, and they may want to try and bring back a familiar face.
Former Panthers wide receiver Deon Cain was with the practice squad from August until October, but he made a lot of noise this season in the UFL for the Birmingham Stallions.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed Cain as one of five UFL players deserving of another chance in the NFL.
"The 28-year-old was clearly the best wide receiver in the UFL. In fact, he's been a standout during all three of his campaigns—all with the Birmingham Stallions—with USFL and UFL championships, a 2023 USFL Championship Game MVP nod and an All-UFL selection this year," Sobleski wrote.
"At 6'2", Cain is a physical target who excels after the catch. He thrived as the UFL's top vertical presence this past season. He ranked third with 514 receiving yards, despite missing a game. His six touchdown snags was good for second. He led the league with an average of 57.1 receiving yards per game and 17.7 yards per catch.
"His 421 kick return yards also ranked among the league's top five."
The Panthers are deep at wide receiver after taking Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. in the NFL Draft this April. They also signed former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow to team up with Xavier Legette and veteran wideout Adam Thielen among others.
That being said, injuries pop up and it wouldn't hurt to have someone familiar with the system in the building in case things were to go awry.
Perhaps Cain is a player worth giving another chance to.
