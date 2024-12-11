Vic Fangio pays Chuba Hubbard, Panthers tremendous compliment
The Carolina Panthers may have lost against the Philadelphia Eagles, but an inspired performance by Chuba Hubbard and the offense has garnered a lot of attention. Naturally, it got the attention of Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who offered up a tremendous compliment for Hubbard and company.
Vic Fangio shouts out Panthers run game
Vic Fangio had a tougher time with the Carolina Panthers last Sunday than he anticipated. He said, "We definitely could have played better, but I do think Carolina deserves credit for making the game the way it was. They got a bunch of four, five, six, seven yard runs against us, which is what they do really well. That's a really good back." It's made even more impressive when one considers that Chuba Hubbard was the only healthy back on the team by halftime.
"So I do think the negative part of that game, you have to give Carolina some credit for it," Fangio continued. "And they've been playing very, very well lately, as you guys have noticed." The Panthers have lost three in a row, but they've been involved in five straight one-score games.
The defensive coordinator added, "Definitely, we could have played better, should have played better. But I do think you don't want to make light of the good things Carolina was doing and is doing." Fangio knows his team, which is now 11-2, can do better on defense and has done better, but he's willing to give some of the credit to the tenacious Panthers, who were a drop away from a road upset.
