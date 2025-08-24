Vikings add more ammunition for potential Adam Thielen trade with Panthers
With Jalen Nailor injured and Jordan Addison suspended to start the season, the Minnesota Vikings need help at wide receiver. Rumors have them linked to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, who spent the first nine years of his career with the Vikings.
Thielen has been an effective option in Carolina, but they could be interested in a trade due to their depth at the position. The Panthers added Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL draft in 2025, one year after adding Xavier Leggete in the opening round. Thielen is still an impactful wideout, but the rumor mill hasn't slowed down regarding a potential move.
MORE: Carolina Panthers better off keeping Adam Thielen than trading him - for now
Those rumors will only pick up steam now that Minnesota made another move. Shortly after shedding salary by trading Harrison Phillips, the Vikings sent quarterback Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth round pick in 2026 and a seventh in 2027.
With roster cuts just around the corner, any move involving Thielen would have to take place within the next couple of days.
While it might be tempting for Carolina to add future draft capital, it's hard to see how trading Thielen is the right move when they're doing all they can to build an offense that helps quarterback Bryce Young succeed.
