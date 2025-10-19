What happened to Bryce Young? Panthers QB leaves game vs Jets early
Bryce Young was having a solid day on Sunday through almost three full quarters. The third-year Carolina Panthers QB didn't make any mistakes and had only missed on a couple of throws as the Panthers held a 10-point lead, but all concern immediately went to Young as the third quarter ended.
Young was sacked on the final play of a drive after attempting to spin back out. The drive ended, and the Panthers punted, so no one quite realized Young had hurt himself until the next drive. After a Jaycee Horn pick, Andy Dalton came out.
No, Young wasn't benched for Dalton. He suffered an ankle injury on the sack and was listed as questionable to return. With a 10-point lead, it's unclear how aggressive the Panthers will be with their franchise QB.
They may not need him to come back, as Dalton is a capable backup and has proven he can step in for Young. But in the subsequent weeks, the Panthers will need Young healthy to continue what is slowly becoming a solid winning streak. The Panthers can move to 4-3 on the season if this result holds, but any hope for a surprise playoff berth comes down to Young's health.
The QB suffered an ankle injury early in his rookie season and missed one week, but he has otherwise been the picture of health.
