What Panthers coach Dave Canales said about Tyler Lockett, who's about to become a free agent
The Seattle Seahawks surprisingly released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday after ten years together. During his time in Seattle, Lockett hauled in 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns, making him one of the best receivers to ever play for the organization.
Carolina Panthers head coach, Dave Canales, was Lockett's position coach when he first entered the league. When you think of his connection to the playmaker, plus Dan Morgan being a part of the front office who drafted him, on top of the Panthers' need for another receiver, Lockett to Carolina just makes a ton of sense.
With Lockett now available, this seems like a pretty good time to bring up Canales' comments about him from last spring when he was asked about scouting receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.
“Tyler Lockett was my first draft as a wide receivers coach and I thought it was a really cool thing and this is the thing that I’ve been looking for with Dan (Morgan), with the coaches, is everybody involved in the process was in love with Tyler Lockett. From the special teams coach as a kick returner to the offensive coaches visualizing what we could do with this player in our system to the scouts and their work that they did on the profile of the guy…he loves football, he works at his craft. I think that was a special moment for me because that was my first pick as a position coach and then to see how it all came together.”
The Panthers don't have a ton of cap space to work with and much of it should be allocated to fixing the massive holes on the defensive side of the football.
Carolina could pursue Lockett for a reasonable price, considering he'll be entering his age 33 season. If they can milk out another two years of solid production, that could buy Xavier Legette enough time to develop into a WR1 or at the very least, let the front office know what Legette's ceiling could be.
