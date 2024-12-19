What Panthers QB Bryce Young needs to do over last 3 games of 2024 NFL season
Bryce Young reportedly did enough before Week 15 to convince the Carolina Panthers that he was their guy at least for another year. Then disaster struck. Young had four turnovers and the Panthers lost a home game they were favored to win, which hasn't been the case in about two years.
The loss officially eliminated the Panthers from contention, so Young and company have just three games remaining to audition themselves for next year as the rebuild rolls on. Here's what the quarterback needs to do moving forward.
What Bryce Young needs to show the Panthers down the stretch
Ultimately, while avoiding last week's production is key, it's not the most important thing. Turning the ball over is not good, but Young needs to, above all, not regress to Weeks 1 and 2 this year. The performance against the Dallas Cowboys was not good, but it wasn't even Bryce Young's worst this year.
Four turnovers in a game is a bad number, but it's not an unfathomable one. Plenty of good quarterbacks have exceeded that number, including Philip Rivers, Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning, Tony Romo, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Matthew Stafford, and Andy Dalton.
It was a bad game for Young, but it was a bad day that NFL quarterbacks have, not a bad day that indicates that he can't make it in the NFL. The first two weeks of the season, Young looked scared and lacked confidence. He looked like a player that wasn't cut out for the NFL. That's not what he looked like last Sunday, so while it was bad and should be avoided, Young really just needs to keep his confidence and keep playing like he has been since returning from the bench.
It will be a huge bonus if Young can show he's not rattled by a bad outing and starts playing well again, which is expected given how great he was against top defenses leading into Sunday's disastrous outing.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers legend Luke Kuechly dishes on relationship with Cam Newton
Thomas Davis breaks down big play from Jalen Coker vs. Cowboys
Panthers insider answers pressing question on Ickey Ekwonu’s future
Panthers vs. Cardinals: NFL experts make picks for Week 16 matchup