What You Need to Know if You're Attending Panthers Training Camp
For the first time-ever, the Carolina Panthers will be holding training camp in Charlotte with fans in attendance. The team has held camp on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC each year with the exception of 2020 when the team held a completely closed camp due to COVID.
If you have tickets to attend or are planning on securing a ticket, here are a few things you should know.
Gates Open/Entrance/Parking
Parking for fans will be available near the main entrance which can be accessed on 705 W 4th Street.
The Panthers will let fans file into the practice facility one hour prior to the start of practice. Most practices will begin at 9:30 a.m., so 8:30. On August 3rd and 10th, gates will open at 10:10 a.m. for the 11:10 a.m. practice.
Seating/Concessions
The Panthers will have VIP seating on the end of the fields where Clutch restaurant is located. PSL owners and family of the players and coaches will sit in this area. 750 people is the max capacity. Food and drink will be available, along with alcohol.
Fans who do not have VIP access will sit in the long covered bleacher area which will hold 1,000 people. This is labeled as the "fan zone" which is where a few activities will be set up for kids (and adults too), along with a truck full of Panthers gear. Food and drink will be available, but no alcohol. There is also an enclosed area for fans to get autographs which can be seen in the video below.
