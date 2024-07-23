Stew's Take: Dan Morgan Understands Exactly What the Panthers Need
Monday night, we were able to tape our 2024 season premiere of the Bleav in Panthers podcast where we discussed the new DNA in Carolina and some storylines heading into training camp.
Each week after we record, I'll put together a quick write up here on the site highlighting a topic from the show, calling it "Stew's Take.'
When we got deep into the conversations of roster construction and all the moves the Panthers made this offseason, Jonathan Stewart detailed why he believes the culture in Carolina is already in a much better place than it was a year ago.
“What I’ve seen Dan (Morgan) do this offseason, starting with Dave Canales, getting a guy in here that can relay the message and relay this environment for guys to learn. Not just the players, but the coaching staff. How do we want the coaches to coach? How do we want them to manage players? How are we going to practice? And being a player’s coach, being a player’s GM even, he understands what it means for a rest day. He understands what it means for a guy that’s coming in seven years in the league and has got a little bit of tread left on his tires and knows what type of rest he’s going to need, he’s going to be able to communicate well with the training staff and all those types of things and have an understanding for who he needs to have in the pockets of depth.
"He sees this from a whole different vantage point I think than what we’ve seen lately, just simply because of his experience playing football and having injuries himself and having to grind through pain and suffering. You’re creating this common understanding within the front office and the scouting department which is basically self-awareness and awareness of others and building trust. This is what it is and if it’s not this, don’t talk about it. Dan Morgan understands that we need guys that are going to come in here and just do their job, do their job well, and can buy in.
"And then from the coaching standpoint, getting a guy like Dave Canales in here this is a guy that again…clear understanding. Clarity and empathy. Understanding how players tick, understanding how they learn, understanding their strengths and their weakness and how far they are from making that weakness a strength.”
Watch the full episode below.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Panthers Ranked at Bottom of Bleacher Report's NFL Training Camp Rankings
Panthers Rookie Lands on the PUP List